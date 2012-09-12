PS3 firmware update v4.25 rewards PlayStation Plus subscribers with 1GB cloud storage space

A firmware update that's now available for the PlayStation 3 isn't a major one, but adds expanded cloud storage for PlayStation Plus members.

Version 4.25 of the Sony software is short but sweet, if you subscribe to the PlayStation Plus service that is, because it gives members 1GB of cloud storage each, so they can store plenty of save games remotely, rather than on their own console.

The company also gives instructions on how to use the new capacity on its official blog: "After you’ve installed the update, simply go to the Saved Data Utility under the Game column of the XMB. From there you can access the Online Storage folder and find any existing game saves already uploaded, as well as the increase in space to 1GB.

"So set your automatic download to upload every game save for every game you play, and enjoy the additional breathing room. You can also continue to use this feature to selectively upload game saves you specify."

Apart from that, there's not much else to report about firmware v4.25.

PlayStation Plus is Sony's subscription-based gamer reward scheme, where, for the price of a yearly fee, gamers get benefits and discounts not afforded to regular PS3 owners, including free games.

PS Plus members can download and play a variety of top and indie games for free, including the recently added (and superb) Red Dead Redemption.

Membership usually costs £39.99 for a 12-month subscription, but there's a 25 per cent off deal on PlayStation Plus until 19 September, so it's currently £29.99.