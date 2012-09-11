FIFA 13 Demo now available for PC - Xbox 360 and PS3 to follow today

A demo for FIFA 13 is now available for download on PC through EA's own Origin service, and Xbox 360 and PS3 versions will go live later this afternoon.

Unlike former demos for the best-selling football game franchise, not only does this one allow you to play as Arsenal, Manchester City, Juventus, AC Milan or Borussia Dortmund in a two-half match, but some of the new features are also showcased, including EA Sports Football Club Match Day.

The new mode draws in real world incidents, football news and media gossip and converts them into in-game equivalents. The news feed will be reflected in the in-game commentary and play out in the game itself.

You will be able to see how this works through the demo, although it will be onlt a fraction of the feature in the final release copy of the game.

In addition, you can check out certain gameplay tweaks such as the new control mode, in which players will trap and control a ball depending on their own skill, the angle and ferocity of the pass and more. We tried it out at E3 in June and guarantee that it makes for a very different, much improved and more realistic style of gameplay.

So, what are you waiting for? Get downloading now (or later, if you're an Xbox 360 or PS3 owner).

FIFA 13 will be released on PS3, Xbox 360, PC, PS Vita, 3DS, Wii and, unbelievably, PS2 later this month, with most of them being in the shops from 28 September.

UPDATE: The Xbox 360 FIFA 13 Demo has just appeared on Xbox Live. However, as some comments have explained, you need to search for it manually at present, either through Bing Search or alphabetically in the Games menu.

UPDATE 2: We've just heard that the European PS3 version will be appearing late tonight. A tweet by @EASportsFIFA says it will be going live between 10pm and 2am, thanks to a window the company has been given by Sony.

UPDATE 3: The PS3 version of the FIFA 13 Demo is now rolling out, much later than expected. @EASportsFIFA has just tweeted, "We're told the #FIFA13 demo is rolling out on PSN in EU! Search 'FIFA 13 Demo' at the Store. Let us know if it appears. Sorry for the delay!"

The software publisher has also apologised for the delay, "Guys, we know you're excited to play the #FIFA13Demo, but we have no control over when it shows up on console stores. It's out of our hands."