PS Vita firmware update v1.80 now available, adds PSOne compatibility

Sony's latest firmware for the PS Vita (v1.80) is now available. And as well as adding several features we had expected, it also allows users to play a wide variety of PSOne Classics on their handheld consoles.

As Pocket-lint already revealed, the latest update brings several extra features to the device, including Cross-Controller functionality for compatible games (such as LittleBigPlanet 2), which allows you to play a PS3 game with the Vita.

There's also button control for the Vita home screen, playlist support for the Music Manager application, rear touch-use for the web browser and playback speed controls for video. Several other minor tweaks have also been implemented.

However, what we didn't know a couple of weeks ago is that the update would also bring with it the ability to play PSOne Classics, which will be available for download on the PS Store from tomorrow (29 August).

Included in the release schedule are many of Sony's own classic titles, such as the original WipEout, Cool Boarders 1 and 2, Crash Bandicoot 1, 2 and 3, and the first Twisted Metal. There will also be plenty of third-party games available for download, including the first five Tomb Raiders, Tekken 1 and 2, the first three Resident Evils and more.

Sadly, Parappa the Rapper is still to make an appearance, being unavailable as a PSOne Classic or PSP download. He does appear in PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, due to be released in November, but it's not the same. There's no Chop Chop Master Onion, for starters.

The full list of PSOne Classics to be available in Europe from 29 August:

SCEE games

- Cool Boarders

- Cool Boarders 2

- Crash Bandicoot

- Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back

- Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped

- CTR: Crash Team Racing

- Destruction Derby

- Everybody’s Golf 2

- G-Police

- Jet Rider

- Jet Rider 2

- Jumping Flash

- Kula World

- Kurushi Final

- MediEvil

- Motor Toon Grand Prix 2

- Rally Cross

- Syphon Filter

- Syphon Filter 3

- Twisted Metal

- Wild Arms

- WipEout

Third-party games

- 40 Wink

- A Bug’s Life

- A Bugs Life and Monsters Inc bundle

- Abe’s Exoddus

- Abe’s Oddworld Oddysee

- Airboat

- All-Star Boxing

- Alundra

- Arc Arena: Monster Tournament

- Arc the Lad

- Arc the Lad II

- Arc the Lad III

- Arcade Hits: Shienryu

- Arcade Hits: Sonic Wings Special

- Atari Anniversary Edition

- Atlantis

- Atlantis and Hercules Bundle

- Bishi Bashi Special

- Blockids

- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain

- Bugriders

- Buzz Lightyear of Star Command

- Centipede

- Cho Aniki

- Constructor

- Critical Depth

- Dezaemon Plus

- Disney’s Action Game ft. Hercules

- Dodgeball

- Driver

- Eagle One: Harrier Attack

- Fear Effect

- Fear Effect: Retro Helix

- Fighting Force

- Fighting Force 2

- Final Fantasy VIII

- Final Fantasy IX

- Final Fantasy V

- Final Fantasy VI

- Final Fantasy VII

- Front Mission 3

- Gaiaseed

- Galaxy Fight

- Gex

- Gex 3: Deep Under Cover

- Gex 3D: Enter the Gecko

- Grandia

- Gubble

- Guilty Gear

- Gunship

- Hardcore 4X4

- International Track & Field

- Jigsaw Madness

- Judge Dredd

- Junior League Soccer PS1

- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

- Lilo & Stitch

- Little Mermaid 2

- Little Mermaid 2 and Winnie The Pooh bundle

- Metal Gear Solid

- Mickey’s Wild Adventure

- Miracle Quad Racer

- Miracle Space Race

- Missile Command

- Monsters Inc

- Motorhead

- N20

- Namco Heritage bundle

- Pandemonium

- Pandemonium 2

- Parasite Eve 2

- Peter Pan

- Pong

- Pooh’s Party Game

- Rageball

- Rainbow Six

- Rascal Racers

- Rayman

- Rayman 2: The Great Escape

- Reel Fishing

- Re-loaded

- Resident Evil 2

- Resident Evil 3: Nemesis

- Resident Evil: Director’s Cut

- Ridge Racer Type 4

- Sheep

- Silent Hill

- Snowboard Racer

- Sorcerer’s Maze

- Spin Jam

- Sports Superbike

- Streak

- Street Fighter 2 Alpha

- Super Star Dance Club

- Tarzan

- Tekken

- Tekken 2

- Tomb Raider

- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation

- Tomb Raider Chronicles

- Tomb Raider 2

- Tomb Raider 3

- Toy Story 2

- Toy Story Racer

- Toy Story Racer and Toy Story 2: Woody and Buzz bundle

- Vagrant Story

- Urban Chaos