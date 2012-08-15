PS Vita v1.80 system software update in-bound, use it as PS3 controller and more

Sony has announced several enhancements coming to its PS Vita handheld games console in late August, including the ability to use it as a PlayStation 3 controller.

Speaking at Gamescom 2012 in Cologne, Germany, the company revealed that system software update v1.80 will add the Cross-Controller functionality, although it will be available only for certain compatible games. LittleBigPlanet 2 is one, and it will allow you to use the touch screen, rear touchpad, six-axis motion-sensing system and cameras on the Vita for PS3 gaming.

The update will also introduce button control for the Vita home screen, playlist support for the Music Manager application, rear touch-use for the web browser and playback speed controls for video.

In addition, Near, Maps and group messaging have all also been tweaked with minor new features. And MPO files will be able to be viewed in Photos, although there will be no support for 3D or multi-angle viewing.

Sony also promises that from system software v1.80 and beyond, you'll be able to take screengrabs during gameplay, not just on certain games that offer that functionality already (such as WipeOut 2048). Not all applications will be supported by this feature, but most should be.

You can find out more about the new features on the European PlayStation Blog: blog.eu.playstation.com.

Do you think the new features will entice you into buying a PS Vita? Let us know in the comments below...