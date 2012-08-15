  PlayStation Mobile gets serious this autumn as Asus and WikiPad join PlayStation Certified License Program

Mobile gamers will be able to download titles from the PlayStation Store this autumn, as Sony invites developers to make even more content available.

Sony has also announced that both Asus and WikiPad have been licensed as PlayStation Certified Devices joining the likes of HTC and of course Sony as additional platforms on which gamers can play titles such as Crash Bandicoot.

Thirty titles will be available at launch, with customers able to download games by connecting via their PlayStation Network ID to the PlayStation Mobile Store. Once downloaded, games will be playable across multiple devices.

Following the PlayStation Mobile sector launch through the PlayStation Store, developers will be able to access the PlayStation Mobile SDK, offering them a more open platform to develop games.

Sony is hoping to resurrect its bid to take on both Android and Apple in the mobile gaming stakes having failed to gauge consumer interest with its dedicated PlayStation phone, the Sony Xperia Play.

Will you be visiting the PlayStation Mobile store? Let us know in the comments below...