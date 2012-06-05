  Metallic Gold PS3 Dualshock 3 controller coming in June

With Sony not listed as an official sponsor or partner of the London 2012 Olympics, it's with some slight cheek and a fair deal of subtle wording that the company is launching a limited-edition Metallic Gold Dualshock 3 controller for the PS3.

The controller is to mark the excitement "for some of the biggest sporting events of the year" which could, of course include a number of non-specified big goings on involving football, athletics, tennis and darts for all we know. The point is that PS3 users will get to feel like winners as they complete level after level of virtual achievement as their actual muscles atrophy in a darkened room with only the light of the television screen and, now, their limited-edition Metallic Gold DualShock 3 controller for company.

Other than the finish, the controller seems to be very much the same creature that PS3 users the world over know and love. It has pressure sensitive buttons, SIXAXIS motion control technology and Bluetooth for wireless use. All very good.

No word on pricing just yet - expect a little more than normal - but, for what it's worth, we rather like the look of the thing. It's a touch garish but it certainly makes an entertaining change from the norm.