PS Vita goes on sale in the UK

Sony's latest handheld games console, the PS Vita, has gone on sale in the UK today.

Its midnight launch at Game on Oxford Street, London, saw hundreds of gamers brave the cold to be one of the first to get the new console that promises state-of-the-art gaming on the move.

First in the queue was Zohaib Ali, a true fan who had queued at the store since Sunday.

But, as is the case with many of the latest gadget launches, many shoppers steered clear of the high-street in favour of deals to be found online.

Amazon reported on Tuesday that the PS Vita dominated its pre-order charts. It, and related accessories and games, made up 70 per cent of Amazon.co.uk's PC & Video Games pre-order chart.

No fewer than 14 of the 20 top places on the list were dominated by PS Vita merchandise, with the Wi-Fi-only version making the number 2 spot, while the 3G model sits at number 8.

And while the pre-order frenzy has abated, Amazon's prices for the PS Vita consoles are still £209.99 for the Wi-Fi only version and £259.99 for the 3G + Wi-Fi model. It has also continued its deal whereby the 8GB PS Vita memory card (worth £27.99) can be added for free, while any of the listed games can be included for an extra £15.

