PS Vita dominates Amazon pre-order chart

Sony's new handheld console, the PlayStation Vita, launches in the UK and US tomorrow and, contrary to some naysayers' reports, is a highly sought-after piece of kit. It, and related accessories and games, make up 70 per cent of Amazon.co.uk's PC & Video Games pre-order chart.

No fewer than 14 of the 20 top places on the list are dominated by PS Vita merchandise, with the Wi-Fi-only version making the number 2 spot, while the 3G model sits at number 8.

Some may be surprised that he top pre-ordered game in the UK isn't actually Uncharted: Golden Abyss (number 6) or WipEout 2048 (number 10), but, in fact, Ubisoft's Rayman Origins, which holds the 4th position in the chart.

And the most pre-ordered item on the entire list is the 8GB PS Vita memory card.

This could be because, if you pre-order either the Wi-Fi or 3G versions of the PS Vita from Amazon, you get the 8GB memory card free when added to the order. And it could also explain why Rayman Origins is so popular too, as it can be picked up for £15 when included with one of the bundles (the other choices are Asphalt Injection, Michael Jackson: The Experience HD, Dungeon Hunter Alliance, Lumines Electronic Symphony and Virtua Tennis 4: World Tour Edition).

None the less, it still proves that there's a welcome crowd of early adopters out there, eager to jump on board the good ship Vita from day one. Much to the chagrin of those who wish to see it fail.

Indeed, we also got reports this morning that a queue had already started to form outside Game in Oxford Street. Now, that's Apple-style keen.

Amazon's pre-order prices for the PS Vita consoles are £209.99 for the Wi-Fi only version and £259.99 for the 3G + Wi-Fi model. As already mentioned, the 8GB PS Vita memory card (worth £27.99) can be added for free, while any of the listed games can be included for an extra £15.

Have you pre-ordered a PS Vita yet? Let us know in the comments below...

