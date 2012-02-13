  Sony reveals prices for PS Vita download-only launch titles

One of the arguments used by those who decry the PlayStation Vita is that it and its games titles are too expensive, pointing to the price of applications on Apple's App Store as evidence. However, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe has now revealed the prices of its digital-only launch titles, and they're not too dissimilar to those of premium iOS games.

Motorstorm RC, for example, offers Micro Machines-style fun using the glorious graphics capabilities of the Vita and will be available for £4.79. Top Darts, Hustle Kings and Super Stardust: Delta - all games we featured in our Hottest PlayStation Vita games for launch and beyond feature - will cost £6.49. And Escape Plan, the heavily stylised adventure/puzzle game will be £9.99.

Consider that many of the more console-like iOS games cost between £4.99 (such as Dead Space for iPad) and £6.99 (Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars) and you can see that Sony has priced its titles competitively. Yes, there are millions of free or 69p games out there on iTunes, but how many of those offer a full console experience?

All of the SCEE launch titles will be available to download from the PS Store on the PS Vita's launch day, 22 February.

