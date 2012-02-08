  3G PlayStation Vita priced up by Vodafone

Vodafone has come clean with the price and bundle details for the 3G version of the PlayStation Vita, the next-gen handheld console from Sony that is landing in the UK later this month.

The phone network, which is the "preferred provider" for the 3G version of the console, will sell the PS Vita for £279. This price includes a 4GB memory card and a pay-as-you-go SIM card which, when topped up with £5, will get you 250 MB of data lasting up to 30 days. You'll also get access to download WipEout 2048 for free.

The PS Vita will go on sale in the UK, Europe and the US on 22 February. The new console, Wi-Fi only version, will be available for £229.99. You'll be able to get the 3G version in Vodafone stores, as well as other shops and still be able to tap into the free game offer if you get a Vodafone SIM sorted.

The 3G version of the console packs GPS connectivity and allows you to use the console's Near app's location features when you're out and about.

The handheld machine went on sale in Japan before Christmas and more than 300,000 were snapped up in the first two days of availability. However, the launch has been plagued with complaints of apparent technical glitches from early adopters.

Fortunately, these seem to have subsided now and Sony's new console is receiving rave reviews and was recently awarded a Pocket-lint Hot Product tag.

