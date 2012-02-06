  PlayStation Network tweaks its accounts branding to Sony Entertainment Network

Sony has decided to ditch the accounts part of its PlayStation Network, with all user data now part of the renamed "Sony Entertainment Network accounts" or "SEN accounts" group.

Contrary to reports elsewhere on the net however, the change doesn't mean a complete re-branding; the Sony PlayStation Network (PSN) will remain but the move is part of Sony's plan to group all of its digital media offerings under one big umbrella. The SEN account enables use of Sony’s non-game services such as Music Unlimited, Video Store and PlayMemories Online (previously called Personal Space) across a variety of network-connected devices.

"This transition is based on Sony’s goal to enhance its unique digital entertainment offering," read an official statement.

"As a series of these activities Sony started last September, PlayStation Network will be aligned with Sony Entertainment Network. This helps us get closer to our goal of establishing a global comprehensive network platform of services across games, movies, music and more, all accessible from one convenient account."

The change on the accounting side could be seen as the first sign of a move away from the PSN name; a name that took quite a bashing back in April last year after an "external intrusion" that affected 77 million registered accounts meant the online gaming platform was out of action for weeks.

However, Sony recently announced an operating loss of $1.176 billion for the last quarter of 2011 and a net loss of $2.038 billion on revenue of $23.37 billion, so the move could be seen as a signal that Sony is keen to more closely align its digital media offerings with the PlayStation group of products. After all, despite the huge PSN hiccup last year, PlayStation is still a massively successful brand for the company.

Either way, your PlayStation Network account is dead... long live your Sony Entertainment Network one.