  Sony Ericsson Xperia Play owners get 200 new games from OnLive

Are you a Sony Ericsson Xperia Play owner? Good news if you are, OnLive, the streaming gaming service has just confirmed that your phone is one of the new smartphones now supported meaning you can game games like never before.

"The OnLive app for Android has been updated to support the slide-out game controls on the Sony Ericsson Xperia PLAY smartphone, enabling gameplay of almost all OnLive games, including the latest AAA console-class titles." OnLive got in touch to tell us.

"From the moment we launched our OnLive Android app, gamers began asking about Sony Ericsson Xperia PLAY game control support," said Steve Perlman, OnLive Founder and CEO. "We listened and delivered. Now Xperia PLAY gamers in the US and UK can play almost all of OnLive's 200 premium titles-including hit AAA games like Saints Row: The Third and Assassin's Creed: Revelations-on their Xperia PLAY smartphone with a full console-class experience, including multiplayer and social features."

The OnLive app has been available on the Android Market since 8 December however game without control support.

Tablet and smartphone owners who don't own an Xperia PLAY can choose two other ways to play on an Android tablet or smartphone using onscreen controls instead.

