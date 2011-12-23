  PlayStation Vita launch titles priced up for the UK

Sony has priced up the 25 launch titles that it hopes will set the PlayStation Vita off with a boom come February - with games priced between £24.99 and £44.99.

Some of the more interesting launch titles are; Uncharted: Golden Abyss (£44.99), ModNation Racers: Road Trip (£34.99), Everybody’s Golf (£34.99), WipEout 2048 (£34.99), Unit 13 (£34.99) and Reality Fighters (£24.99).

The Japanese company has also priced the memory card options; £17.99, £31.99 or £44.99 depending on your choice of 4, 8 or 16GB, as well as giving cost details for the various accessories that you'll no doubt not bear to live without. Don't even think about going on holiday without the Travel Kit, for example, which will set you back £25.99.

The PS Vita will go on sale in the UK, Europe and the US on 22 February. The new console will be available for £229.99 for the Wi-Fi model and £279.99 for the 3G/Wi-Fi model.

The handheld machine recently went on sale in Japan and over 300,000 were snapped up in the first 2 days of availability. However, the launch has been plagued with complaints of apparent technical glitches from early adopters.

