PlayStation Vita arrives 28 October according to Blockbuster
Blockbuster might have gone and accidentally revealed the release date for PlayStation's new portable console, the Vita, and it looks like it could be arriving sooner rather than later.
The Vita is set to be a powerful replacement for the PSP and could see a return to form for Sony's portable games systems.
The Blockbuster advert was sent to gaming website IGN by a reader and points to 28 October for release. The handset is listed as being £279.99 for Wi-Fi+3G or £229.99 for the Wi-Fi only offering.
Sony is still to confirm a release date for the PlayStation Vita, with somewhere in the holiday season being all we have to go on.
It looks like we could have a Vita in our hands by this Christmas. Blockbuster however, is still to confirm that the advert is real.
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- PUBG free to play on Xbox One from 19 - 22 April, see the fuss about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for yourself
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
- 8 things you need to know before playing Fortnite
- Pokemon Go updates with Legendary Pokemon Mew, Latios and Latias
- Pokemon Go rewarding players for litter picking on Earth Day
- What parents need to know about Fortnite
- Sony PS4 Pro review: 4K HDR gaming for PlayStation fans
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
Comments