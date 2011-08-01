  PlayStation Vita arrives 28 October according to Blockbuster

Blockbuster might have gone and accidentally revealed the release date for PlayStation's new portable console, the Vita, and it looks like it could be arriving sooner rather than later.

The Vita is set to be a powerful replacement for the PSP and could see a return to form for Sony's portable games systems.

The Blockbuster advert was sent to gaming website IGN by a reader and points to 28 October for release. The handset is listed as being £279.99 for Wi-Fi+3G or £229.99 for the Wi-Fi only offering.

Sony is still to confirm a release date for the PlayStation Vita, with somewhere in the holiday season being all we have to go on.

It looks like we could have a Vita in our hands by this Christmas. Blockbuster however, is still to confirm that the advert is real.