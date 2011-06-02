  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

Sony Ericsson Xperia Play with HDMI output spotted

|
1/2  
Sony Ericsson Xperia Play with HDMI output spotted
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond

When initial details of the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play were unveiled, one of the glaring omissions was a native HDMI output to be able to play games on a flatscreen. The Xperia Arc has got one, so why not the Play?

The unofficial Sony Ericsson Xperia blog, however, has received some photographs that purport to show the Xperia Play hooked up to a TV via, possibly, an HDMI cable. And they have led the site into speculating whether it's actually showing a Micro USB to HDMI in action, or whether the shots are of an updated handset.

Of course, it could be something entirely different: It could be completely faked. After all, it's a bit weird that some anonymous, random photographs have been sent to the blog - showing something that has been on a wish list since the device was first launched.

Hmmm... Cue much chin stroking. You can make your own minds up.

sony ericsson xperia play with hdmi output spotted image 2

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below...

PopularIn Games
Xbox One X bundles under £400, Xbox One S bundles under £200 in the lead-up to Christmas
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
Comments