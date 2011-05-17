  Free games for Sony PSN customers

Sony has launched a "Welcome Back" customer appreciation program for disgruntled PlayStation Network and Qriocity subscribers who were registered prior to 20 April 2011 and have had to wait for their services to be restored, and it includes free games.

In North America, PSN subscribers can choose two free games from a pool of PS3 titles including Dead Nation, InFamous, LittleBigPlanet, Super Stardust HD, and WipeOut HD + Fury. PSP owners can choose between LittleBigPlanet (PSP), ModNation Racers, Pursuit Force and Killzone Liberation. All games will be available for 30 days from the reopening of the PlayStation Store and can be kept forever.

The UK's (Europe's) selection of games differ slightly: PS3 games on offer also include LittleBigPlanet, InFamous, Dead Nation and Wipeout HD + Fury, however, Ratchet and Clank: Quest for Booty replaces Super Stardust HD. The PSP line-up is identical both sides of the pond.

There are a host of other incentives on offer too:

For North America only, a selection of “On Us” rental movie titles will be available to PSN subscribers over one weekend, where Video Service is available.

And in both regions, the company is handing out 30 days free PlayStation Plus membership for all non PlayStation Plus subscribers, while existing PlayStation Plus subscribers will get an additional 60 days of free subscription.

North American Music Unlimited Premium Trial subscription members will receive an additional 30 days of free premium subscription, and there will be an additional 30 days plus time lost for existing members of Music Unlimited Premium/Basic subscription in the UK too.

Finally, the North American branch of PlayStation Home will be offering 100 free virtual items to Home users. Additional free content will be released soon, including the next addition to the Home Mansion personal space, and Ooblag’s Alien Casino, an exclusive game. While details of the offer to UK Home users have yet to be revealed.

In short, it's a mighty swag bag to say sorry.

The Welcome Back program will also be open to Latin American PSN users, owners should check their local PlayStation Blog to find out more details.

Is this ample compensation for the PSN downtime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below...