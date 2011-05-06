  Sony offers identity theft insurance to PSN users

Finally, some good PR from Sony towers - not only has CEO Sir Howard Stringer made a personal apology to PlayStation Network gamers unable to get their game on, the company has also done a deal with Debix to give users 12-months free "AllClear ID Plus" identity theft insurance.

The deal is for US gamers only, but Sony insists that it is "working to make similar programs available in other countries/territories where applicable".

The protection gives PSN users cyber monitoring and surveillance features, priority access to licensed private investigators and identity restoration specialists and a $1 million identity theft insurance policy per user.

Better than a kick in the teeth eh?

In his apology letter Stringer also stated that "there is no confirmed evidence any credit card or personal information has been misused" and PSN users will be rewarded (when the platform comes back online) with "a month of free PlayStation Plus membership for all PSN customers, as well as an extension of subscriptions for PlayStation Plus and Music Unlimited customers to make up for time lost."

Sony has stated that it is in the final stages of testing and that "working around the clock to rebuild the network and enhance protections of your personal data".

There's still no exact date of when the PlayStation Network will be back online though.