  Sony agrees settlement with George Hotz (aka Geohot) in PS3 jailbreaking case

Sony Computer Entertainment America has agreed to settle its lawsuit against George Hotz (aka Geohot), which claimed that he posted information about the "security system in the PlayStation 3 videogame console and software" that "could be used to circumvent the security system in the console and allow the playing of pirated videogames".

The claim was original filed in January with federal court in San Francisco, California. However, litigation has now ceased with the settlement.

As part of the agreement, serial hacker and iPhone jailbreaker Geohot has consented to a permanent injunction preventing him from reposting the original security system information.

“It was never my intention to cause any users trouble or to make piracy easier,” says Hotz, “I’m happy to have the litigation behind me.”

It's a sentiment shared with Sony: "[We are] glad to put this litigation behind us,” says Riley Russell, general counsel for SCEA. “Our motivation for bringing this litigation was to protect our intellectual property and our consumers. We believe this settlement and the permanent injunction achieve this goal.

“We want our consumers to be able to enjoy our devices and products in a safe and fun environment and we want to protect the hard work of the talented engineers, artists, musicians and game designers who make PlayStation games and support the PlayStation Network.

"We appreciate Mr. Hotz’s willingness to address the legal issues involved in this case and work with us to quickly bring this matter to an early resolution.”

Sony has also confirmed that Geohot was not behind any of the recent attacks on Sony’s internet services and websites.

Photo by Scott Beale / Laughing Squid.