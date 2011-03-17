  Heavy Rain wins 3 BAFTAs, but loses out to Mass Effect 2 for Best Game

Heavy Rain has walked away with three gongs at this year’s British Academy Video Games Awards (the BAFTAs for gaming).

The game, which is more an interactive movie rather than your typical first person shooter, won awards for Story, Original Music, and Technical Innovation.

However, it failed to pick up the Best Game award, which went to Mass Effect 2 from EA.

Showing that smartphones are now truly considered handheld games devices, Cut the Rope beat off competition from more traditional handheld games for the Sony PSP and Nintendo DSi.

If you’re into you action games, then you’ll be wanting Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood from Ubisoft; it picked up the coveted Best Action Game award, beating rivals Battlefield: Bad Company 2, BioShock 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops, God of War III, and Halo: Reach.

Call of Duty: Black Ops from Activision did manage to pick up the public GAME Award, however, showing its popularity amongst actual gamers instead of just the industry.

Although there wasn’t a hardware category, Microsoft’s Kinect got a nod in the Best Family Game category, with the four nominations out of the five going to games for the new console accessory. The final prize went to Kinect Sports in the end.

The BAFTA Fellowship award went to Populous and Fable creator Peter Molyneux.

The full list of winners were:

- Best Game – Mass Effect 2 (EA)

- BAFTA Fellowship – Peter Molyneux

- GAME Award – Call of Duty: Black Ops (Activision)

- Best Action Game – Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood (Ubisoft)

- Gameplay – Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo)

- Sport – F1 2010 (Codemasters)

- Multiplayer – Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit (EA)

- Strategy – Civilization 5 (2K)

- Story – Heavy Rain (Sony)

- Best Family Game – Kinect Sports (Microsoft)

- Handheld – Cut the Rope (Chillingo)

- Social Network Game – My Empire (Playfish)

- Use of Audio – Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (EA)

- Original Music – Heavy Rain (Sony)

- Artistic Achievement – God of War 3 (Sony)

- Technical Innovation – Heavy Rain (Sony)

- One to Watch – Twang (That Game Studio)

What was your favourite game from the list?