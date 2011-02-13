Crash Bandicoot crash lands on Sony Ericsson Xperia Play

Pocket-lint has confirmed with Sony Ericsson's marketing manager, David Hilton, that Crash Bandicoot, the massively popular PSone title, will soon be landing on the Xperia Play (aka PlayStation Phone).

David Hilton, marketing director at Sony Ericsson told Pocket-lint that the smash and grab platform title will be the first PSone game to join the five pre-installed titles; Bruce Lee, Star Battalion, Asphalt 6, The Sims 3 and FIFA 10 on the gaming Android device.

The FIFA title also features multi-player options, although we're hoping that it's updated to FIFA 11 by the time the Gingerbread phone hits the shops.

Crash Bandicoot first hit the original PlayStation way back in 1996. It spawned two sequels and a racing spin-off.

Other games getting ready for launch will be Galaxy on Fire 2, Battlefield, The Sims, Dungeon Defenders: Second Wave, Let’s Golf 2 HD, Guns’n’Glory, Gun Bros, Guitar Hero 6, Assassin’s Creed – Altairs Chronicals, Asphalt 6: Adrenaline.

In fact Sony Ericsson says there will be over 50 titles from 20 publishers come launch with most offering multiplayer gaming.

Let's hope this means a lot more PSone titles will be landing on the Xperia Play. PaRappa The Rapper remake? Yes please.