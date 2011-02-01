  1. Home
Shiny, skinny, silver PS3 hitting Japan

Sony has revealed that a silver version of its PS3 Slim console will hit Japanese shops next month.

The limited edition "satin silver" model will be available in both 160GB and 320GB variations when it lands on Japanese high streets (do Japanese cities have high streets, or is it all hi-tech super-malls?) on 10 March.

The stylish consoles will cost gamers 29,980 yen (£228) and 34,980 yen (£266) and for that they'll get the machine and one silver controller. There will also be a silver stand available, on which to sit the slick looking device, and this will sell for 2,000 yen.

There's no news yet as to whether we'll be seeing the satin silver model in the western hemisphere, although we were treated to the silver version of the fat PS3 back in 2008, so here's hoping.

