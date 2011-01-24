PSP 2 to pack 3G and OLED display?
We've previously reported how a Tokyo press event has been scheduled for 27 January, where the next-gen Sony PSP 2 gaming device is likely to go on show for the first time.
And now, there are a few juicy details emerging as to what we can expect from Sony's next handheld console including 3G connectivity and a touchscreen OLED display.
Starting with the 3G, Nikkei is reporting that a deal has been done to hook the PSP 2 up to the NTT DoCoMo network in Japan.
The 3G connection would, presumably, act like the Kindle's whereby it can access digital content from a specific location. There may also be messaging or browsing capabilities too, using the phone network although nothing has yet been confirmed.
The OLED screen suggestion is very exciting - for the PSP 2 to make an impact in a mobile gaming market currently dominated by Nintendo and smartphones then it needs something to make it really stand out. A crisp looking OLED display could be just the ticket.
It's widely believed that game publishers were told late last year of the PSP 2 launch plans and that some of Sony's biggest partners are already working on titles for the device.
Last year we thought we might see an E3 launch, or perhaps a GamesCom or Tokyo Games Show one - but nothing materialised.
As well as the new 3G and OLED suggestions, we're also expecting the PSP 2 to be packing a 4 core Cell CPU and front and rear facing cameras.
If all the rumours prove accurate then we could be looking at a serious bit of gaming kit.
Roll on 27 January....
