Sony PlayStation iPhone app hits the App Store

The official Sony PlayStation iPhone app has landed in the App Store - but don't go getting all excited thinking that you'll be able to play any games.

The app is simply a companion app, providing you with a platform to keep track of your PlayStation profile. But it's a nice looking app, and doesn't cost a thing, so if you're a PS3 gamer, you may as well take it for a spin.

Within the app you'll be able to keep up to date with your trophies as well as your friends’ game details and their PlayStation Network online status.

You'll also be able to check out all the latest games, news and hardware details and the app also gives you access to the the PlayStation.Blog.

The PlayStation official app is out now, and is available in the App Store for free.