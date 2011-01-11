Sony PlayStation iPhone app hits the App Store
The official Sony PlayStation iPhone app has landed in the App Store - but don't go getting all excited thinking that you'll be able to play any games.
The app is simply a companion app, providing you with a platform to keep track of your PlayStation profile. But it's a nice looking app, and doesn't cost a thing, so if you're a PS3 gamer, you may as well take it for a spin.
Within the app you'll be able to keep up to date with your trophies as well as your friends’ game details and their PlayStation Network online status.
You'll also be able to check out all the latest games, news and hardware details and the app also gives you access to the the PlayStation.Blog.
The PlayStation official app is out now, and is available in the App Store for free.
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- PUBG free to play on Xbox One from 19 - 22 April, see the fuss about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for yourself
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
- 8 things you need to know before playing Fortnite
- Pokemon Go updates with Legendary Pokemon Mew, Latios and Latias
- Pokemon Go rewarding players for litter picking on Earth Day
- What parents need to know about Fortnite
- Sony PS4 Pro review: 4K HDR gaming for PlayStation fans
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
Comments