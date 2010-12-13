  PS3 nabs ITV and Channel 4

PlayStation 3 video-on-demanders will soon be able to stream ITV and Channel 4 content on their consoles after deals were done with the broadcasters to bring their content to the PS3 platform.

The ITV Player and 4oD will join the BBC iPlayer on the system's XMB this week, if reports prove accurate - meaning that only Demand 5 is now needed for a UK terrestrial clean sweep.

ITV has been cautious in the past with regards to distributing its streaming content to third-party platforms but, with a prolonged will it / won't it YouView situation now seemingly resolved, and this new PS3 service (along with similar deals with Virgin Media and Freesat), it seems like the new regime under Adam Crozier is far more willing to play VOD-ball than the previous administration.

Robin Pembroke, managing director at ITV.com, said: "As awareness of ITV Player grows, so will consumption of ITV's content on demand," and added that the tie-up marked an "acceleration of our distribution strategy".

Sarah Rose, director of commercial business development at Channel 4, said the time was right to make the move to the console. "They are much bigger now and moving into the entertainment space, plus it sits well with our 16 to 34-year-old audience strengths," she said.

Rose also talked about a possible Xbox 360 deal but said Microsoft was "not coming to our door" when it came to VOD deals.

ITV Player and 4oD are expected to hit PS3s this week, just in time for the Coronation Street and Hollyoaks Christmas specials. Woo-hoo.