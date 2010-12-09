PlayStation Move sharp shooter lets you pack serious heat

If the thought of that rather 1950s blaster for the PlayStation Move was a little, how shall we say it, weak, then the news that Sony in America, and the UK, is planning on releasing a “beefier” shooter attachment for the PlayStation Move will probably be just the ticket. Although it doesn't hit until after Christmas.

The new official sharp shooter attachment for the PlayStation Move motion controller (catchy) will be available for $39.99 at major retailers nationwide this coming February (2011). It'll be available in both the US and the UK (although the price in the latter is still to be decided).

Launching alongside the highly anticipated Killzone 3 for the PlayStation 3, the PlayStation Move sharp shooter provides the most intuitive and immersive control experience for shooter games, says Sony.

“PlayStation Move was designed with the goal of providing the most engaging and intuitive motion gaming experience possible, from a diverse range of genres”, says John Koller, director, hardware marketing, SCEA - while extolling the virtues of why you want to go Move rather than Kinect.

It features “easily accessible” buttons, a responsive digital trigger, realistic pump-action, firing mode selector, adjustable shoulder stock and convenient access to the navigation controller with both your Move controllers fitting snugly into the casing.

If that's not your bag, then Sony's also got a new “Jungle Green” Dualshock 3 wireless controller planned that will be available in February 2011 too; for the princely sum of $54.99 (MSRP). It is also to coincide with the upcoming launch of Killzone 3.