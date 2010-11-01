Mubi makes its movie to PS3

Culture vultures are in for a treat as movie service Mubi is about to go live on the PS3.

Available free via the PlayStation Store, the Mubi app will show on your XMB and will give you access to movies that "represent the best of independent, classic and world cinema".

Films include titles directed by the likes of Quentin Tarantino, the Coen Brothers, Lars Von Trier, Gus Vant Sant, Jim Jarmusch, Roman Polanski, Wong Kar-Wai, David Lynch, Ang Lee and Jean-Luc Godard.

We know what you're thinking - "No Dennis Dugan?" We thought exactly the same thing.

Films will be available to rent from £2.99 for a week, or you can get a monthly subscription and watch as many movies as you please for £9.99. There will also be some freebie offerings as well.

There's plenty of social-interaction going on as well, with Facebook tie-ins and recommendation features too. You can also take a peek at what your friends are watching.

Mubi goes live on 3 November, give it a spin and let us know what you think.