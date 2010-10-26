Back to The Future: The Game - Where we're going, we don't need control pads

Telltale Games has opened pre-orders for Back to The Future: The Game, and also announced what platforms it will be available on.

You'll be able to play the game, which is set 6 months after the events in Part III, on your PC, Mac, PS3 and iPad.

The game has been developed in collaboration with Universal Partnerships & Licensing and the trilogy's co-writer Bob Gale.

"We're very excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Back to the Future franchise with a completely new adventure", said Dan Connors CEO of Telltale Games.

"It's been an amazing experience to be part of reuniting Marty McFly and Doc Brown on their continuing quest. Back to the Future fans will have a great time helping to control the integrity of the space-time continuum".

For the desktop versions, the price is $24.95, with a free copy of Puzzle Agent and a $1 donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research thrown in. These versions will begin shipping in December.

You can pre-order now at www.backtothefuturegame.com.

Details for the PS3 and iPad versions have still to be confirmed.

