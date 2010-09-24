PlayStation Plus gamers get Assassin's Creed Brotherhood early
Pocket-lint covered the news of Sony's new PlayStation Plus at E3 2010, and if you've updated to v3.4 and taken the plunge into the new service then some Assasin's Creed Brotherhood beta action is now available to you.
The PlayStation blog has announced that the online multiplayer beta version of Assasin's Creed Brotherhood will available to all PlayStation Plus members from the 27 September, allowing you a full week of practice before non-members get a look in.
PlayStation Plus, which creates a two tiered system for PlayStation owners is looking to take on the more family orientated Xbox Live Gold service, whereby users can purchase the Xbox LIVE Family Pack.
The Xbox offering will allow you to purchase no less than four subscriptions for £69.99, a move which is clearly hoping to appeal to those thinking of investing in the new Kinect system.
If you're thinking of jumping on board the PlayStation Plus bandwagon, let us know whether you think this kind of 1-week headstart is worth it.
