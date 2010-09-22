Five PlayStation Move games coming soon

The PlayStation Move is finally here, but what exactly can you play on it? We've already pulled together a round-up of the best games available now, but if that's not enough and you want to know what else is on the way then read on for our pick of the games that are coming soon.





You may well want to invest in a gun-shaped add-on controller for this trigger-happy game. You can either play in Arcade mode for a shooting gallery-style set-up or switch to Story mode which lets you take full control of the character. Although no UK launch date has been confirmed, the game is scheduled to launch in the US and Japan in October 2010, so we'd expect to see it hit UK stores around the same sort of time.

The is the fourth game in the Killzone saga (Killzone: Liberation came in between the first game and Killzone 2), this first-person from Sony ue out in February next year and will also feature 3D support. This is another one of those games that's going to make you want a gun-shaped controller as you play special forces tough guy Sev who is cracking on with his seemingly never-ending battle agasint the Helghast Empire.







This beat-'em-up boxing game has been developed exclusively for the Move, and it's easy to see why. It's simple to recreate the boxing moves while holding the controllers and you can even buy special gloves to pop the controllers in to make you feel the part, or possibly just make you look as though you're taking the whole thing way too seriously. The moody monochrome graphics mixed with the bright red blood give the game a pleasingly gritty look.







As well as gunning folk down and punching people in the face, the Move also offers some much more friendly games and none more so than this charming sequel. Described by its developers not as a platform game but as a "platform for games", LittleBigPlanet 2 once again sees Sackboy at the helm. As well as the platform levels, you can also choose to create different types of levels such as racing and role-playing games, making this a great all-rounder.

Designed specifically for the PlayStation Move, this third-person action adventure game might not be for everyone, but it's certain to have LOTR fans champing at the bit. Set after the events of the three books, the game lets you take on the role of the warrior Aragorn as he solves puzzles and vanquishes his enemies with some nifty sword work. The Move controller is well-suited to mimicking the weapon strikes and fighting flourishes of the game, and although the characters look slightly cartoonish, the backdrops looks amazing.

