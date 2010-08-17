  ITV player heading to PS3

Sony has announced that it's adding ITV's catch up service, ITV Player, to the PS3 alongside the BBC iPlayer.

The company revealed the news, during this year's Gamescom trade show in Cologne, Germany, that the new offering will go live later this year.

It is one of six new channels across Europe being added to the service.

Other channels to benefit from the new catch-up TV treatment will be Animax in Germany, TV3 in Spain, Yahoo!7's PLUS7 service in Australia, YLE in Finland, and, following its initial success, an expanded NOS service in Holland.

Not content with bringing Coronation Street to UK gamers, Sony has also announced the next PlayTV upgrade, called PlayTV Live Chat, which will be available in late 2010. The new service promises to bring a sense of community to those who normally find themselves watching TV alone, allowing onscreen text discussion.

Using the analogy of the forthcoming football season, SCEE president and CEO, Andrew House, illustrated how PlayTV Live Chat allowed real time onscreen discussion on the merits of a match or referee amongst PlayTV viewers worldwide.

Sony has also said that, from October, it will be adding MUBI - a streaming movie service that specialises in independent and classic films curated by movie experts.