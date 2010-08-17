  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

Sony PS3: Two new models with more storage heading gamers' way

|
1/2  
Sony PS3: Two new models with more storage heading gamers' way

Sony has unveiled two new models of the PS3 - offering significantly larger hard drives - at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany. Both of which will be arriving in time for Christmas.

Replacing the current 250GB model will be a larger 320GB model, to appease gamers and film downloaders alike. It will be available in an exclusive PlayStation Move bundle, for £284.88, that will come with a Move controller and a copy of Sports Champion, to show off your new motion sensitive accessory.

A cheaper 160GB model will replace the current 120GB offering, costing the same price of £249.99. However, it won't be offered in a bundled pack.

Sony says the announcement is in response to the rapid increase in the amount, and consumption of, downloadable content on its PlayStation Network ranging from games to films.

In America, the 320GB model will cost $399.99 and the 160GB $299.99.

Check out all the news from Gamescom 2010 on our dedicated homepage. 

PopularIn Games
  1. This Labo-style cardboard kit turns your Switch into an arcade cabinet
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 initial review: The most stunning open world RPG we've seen by far
  3. Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
  4. The Last of Us 2: Joel is not dead and there are new infected classes to encounter
  5. Fortnite on Nintendo Switch info, price and everything you need to know
  1. Sony prevents Fortnite cross-play between PS4 and Switch
  2. Microsoft might release next Xbox alongside a family of devices in 2020
  3. E3 2018: All the games and announcements that matter
  4. Fortnite now available for Nintendo Switch, and it's completely free
  5. Nintendo E3 2018 Direct video presentation: Watch it right here
Comments