  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

X-Dream Gyroxus PS3 gaming chair rocks up

|
  X-Dream Gyroxus PS3 gaming chair rocks up

We love our PlayStation 3s at Pocket-lint, and we also love our, er, loved ones. However, rarely can the two be in the same room at the same time. We are, you see, sufferers of the common ailment of gameselbowflingeritus.

Gameselbowflingeritus, or GEF for short, causes a games-player to become more physically overt as the action progresses. First, one elbow will fly out at a sharp turn, then another, until the whole body eventually becomes an agitated mess, throwing itself about the living room with scant regard for spectators. And that's just with Toy Story 3, just think of the effect Blur has. It's scary.

Thankfully, Boys Stuff comes to the rescue of sufferers, offering the X-Dream Gyroxus Gaming Chair; a device that positively encourages thrashing about during gaming.

Once strapped in, not only is the player able to shift about and rock as they play driving or simulation games - it is a necessity. There are no motors in the chair, its manoeuvres are entirely based on the swaying of the gamer, and when they bank and turn, so does the aircraft or car.

Of course, such a cure for GEF doesn't come cheap, but at £399.95, it's less-expensive than electro-therapy. And, certainly, more fun.

Do you suffer from Gameselbowflingeritus? Would you consider installing a custom gaming device in the centre of your living room? Let us know in the comments below...

PopularIn Games
  1. Jurassic World Alive launches: New Pokemon Go-style game brings dinosaurs to life
  2. Fallout 76 revealed ahead of E3 2018, here's the first trailer
  3. Sony plans own NES Classic Mini rival with a retro PSOne relaunch
  4. Pokemon comes to Nintendo Switch with Pokemon Quest and Pokemon: Lets Go
  5. PlayStation Days of Play sale coming, with limited edition PS4 you can win
  1. And the World Cup 2018 winner is.... according to FIFA 18 anyway
  2. How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
  3. Detroit Become Human review: Taking back control
  4. Sony PlayStation 5 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know about PS5
  5. Watch: Battlefield V reveal trailer lands with launch date, preorder info
Comments