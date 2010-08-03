  PlayStation Move to outgun Kinect - considerably?

As we all know, Christmas has already started in the tech industry. Every gadget, gizmo and AV company and retailer is currently touting the wares it's hoping will be the big deal come the holiday season. Pocket-lint has been to more Christmas in July and August events of late than they've had mince pies. And they've had a fair few of those recently too.

But, to be honest, the hawkers of the toys and tantalising tinsel-wrapped treats needn't bother, we all know what's going to be the bits of kit that will get kids, big and small, tugging on the sleeves of their parents/bank managers come December time: Microsoft's Kinect and the PlayStation Move.

Or, at least, that's what we thought until Groupola.com revealed the findings of its survey of PS3 and Xbox 360 owners.

The daily city deals website, which offers localised discounts and vouchers, polled 2031 British video-gamers on whether they would buy into the new accessories for their consoles.

And only 23 per cent of Xbox 360 owners said that they will be investing in a Kinect, whereas 64 per cent of their PS3 counterparts would buy a PlayStation Move.

This is clearly a reaction to the price: Kinect will be £129.99 on release, whereas reports state that the Move will be a mere £50.

Additionally, only 19 per cent of Xbox 360 owners were impressed by the compatible games line-up announced at E3 2010. However, despite the lack of interest in actually buying one, 61 per cent of them did say that they would be interested in how the voice control functionality will be utilised. There's no indication how many PS3 owners want voice control implemented with the PlayStation Eye.

What do you think? Are you going to invest in or request a Kinect or Move for Christmas? Let us know in the comments below...