  Angry Birds flying to your PS3, PSP or Nintendo DS

Pocket-lint is not sure if the news that Angry Birds is heading for our consoles should be greeted with joy or despair.

Sure, we're pleased that the massively addictive puzzle/action game will be getting a console makeover. But there in lies our dilemma as well - it's massively addictive and we're not sure if we can afford any more time to the title than we already give it on our Apple devices.

But coming it is, so we may as well get used to it. And cancel a lot of appointments from our diary.

The news was broken by Rovio co-founder Joe Wee who stated that the developer is “also releasing [Angry Birds] on Nintendo DS, Sony PSP and PS3”, when speaking about the games' success to The Sun.

We can't see it being a fully-fledged PS3 title as it hardly needs the PS3's gaming power to project a few rotund little birds through the air. We, therefore, expect it to hit the PlayStation Network.

Angry Birds on iOS has been a huge success. It's been the top paid app in the App Store consistently since its launch in December 2009 and has been downloaded over 4 million times. There is also a HD version for the iPad and plans are afoot for an Android version later this year.

If you haven't played it, then give it a try. It's only 59p. Which probably works out at around a penny for every thousand games you'll have on it.

Are you an Angry Birds fan? Will you be getting the console version when it hits? And, most importantly - which is better, Angry Birds or Doodle Jump?