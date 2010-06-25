Hulu all set for the PS3

Although it wasn't announced at E3 as we thought it might be, it is still widely expected that video-on-demand service Hulu will be making its way onto the Xbox 360 dashboard in the near future.

But it's not just Xbox fans who'll be able to feast on all of Hulu's goodness, for there are strong suggestions that a deal to bring the service to the PS3 has almost been done as well.

Bloomberg is reporting that, via the PlayStation Network, you will soon have access to the wealth of programming that is available on Hulu's platform. A wealth of programming that is also set to increase if Hulu's talks with CBS, Viacom and Time Warner bear any fruit.

By you, we mean just our American readers unfortunately, plans to bring the service to the UK are currently on the shelf after ITV, amongst others, refused to play nicely.

Are you a PS3 user who is excited by this possible partnership? What video-on-demand services do you use at the moment? Let us know using the comments below.