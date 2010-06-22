SOCOM 4: U.S. Navy SEALs - quick play preview

SOCOM 4: U.S. Navy SEALs is yet another forces fighter game for the PS3, so what makes it so different? Optional PlayStation Move support brings in another dimension to the gameplay, but is it enough to make Socom stand out from the crowd. We go hands on to find out.

Name

SOCOM 4: U.S. Navy SEALs

What platform is it on?

Sony PlayStation 3

When's it due out?

Fall 2010

What other game is it like?

Socom series, Call of Duty, Medal of Honor,

Does it use any new tech?

Yep - Sony PlayStation Move

The pitch

SOCOM 4: U.S. Navy SEALs delivers the ultimate next-generation combat experience blending rich cinematics, PlayStation Move integration, a robust single-player campaign and industry leading competitive multiplayer exclusively for the PlayStation3 system.

Experience what it’s like to be an Ops Commander as you lead a 5-person squad in a special mission to discover what’s behind the annihilation of NATO Special Forces in Southeast Asia.

The storyline

Control meets chaos when a SEAL team confronts a no-win situation. Thrown into an international catastrophe, the Ops Commander, Cullen Gray, attacks with expertise and tenacity. With only six days, the OpsCom must lead his team to capture a militant revolutionary aimed at destroying the world’s most vital waterway and disrupting the global economy.

The OpsCom leads a multinational force comprised of First Lieutenant Park Yoon-Hee (call-sign "45"), a South Korean covert operations specialist; Chief Petty Officer Dion Wells; Heavy Weapons Operator Eric Schweitzer; and Chung Kwan, a South Korean reconnaissance operative. The team is assisted by ORACLE, a surviving intelligence analyst aboard a crippled NATO carrier offshore.

Our first impressions

You like killing things, we know you do, and that's fine as you'll be able to do plenty of that here with Socom 4. The game comes with or without PlayStation Move support or though the later does bring with it a new time of gameplay that you'll have only seen badly on Wii games.

For the Move element, you use both the Move controller and the navigation controller just like you would a Wii first person shooter. But unlike the Wii where you'll find your target spot flaying around as you try to locate the sight on the screen, the Move system knows exactly where you are. That means the system is considerably more responsive and considerably more precise.

We had no problem picking off the bad guys when they appeared quickly and efficiently with zero lag and zero annoyance in the one level single player level that we played. Our task was simple. Wipe out enemy forces, move along a freeway overpass and then bring in an air strike on a tank that wasn't playing nice.

Gameplay is smooth, quick and we like it, like it a lot.

You can also play the whole thing sitting down - we were tired - although we felt just too uncomfortable and conscious playing it as if we were holding a rifle just like the adverts you've probably seen.

On the multiplayer side you'll get 32 players battle mode, however we weren't able to play that at the show.

The good news though is that Move works with fast action gaming, something we doubt Kinect for Xbox 360 can and certainly from experience we know the Wii can't.

Please note

The E3 games convention is a fantastic chance to see the latest games due out over the coming year, as well as, letting us get a glimpse into what is going to be the big titles and the ones to avoid like the plague.

The big problem however is that for most of the titles that glimpse is, well, just that. At the show you'll get to play a level here or a multiplayer map there.

So with that in mind we present you with our Quick Play.

What we've done is broken down the key facts you need to know and then given you our first impressions based on around 15 minutes of gaming. For us that 15 minutes isn't enough to do a First Look review. How can you rate a game that offers over 30 hours of gaming on just 15 minutes of play? However it should hopefully give you an idea, a feeling, a notion, of what to expect come launch day.