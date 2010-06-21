LittleBigPlanet 2 - quick play preview

Media Molecule wowed the gaming world with LittleBigPlanet, but can they do it for a second time, or was the first outing just a one hit wonder? We go hands on with a couple of levels, including multiplayer, at the E3 gaming convention in LA to find out.

Name

LittleBigPlanet 2

What platform is it on?

PS3

When's it due out?

Christmas 2010

What other game is it like?

LittleBigPlanet, Wii Play, any other mini game collection you've played before

Does it use any new tech like 3D, PlayStation Move, or Kinect for Xbox 360?

Yes - there will be a dedicated area of the game featuring 10 levels that can be used with the PlayStation Move controller, although you can play all of it without.

The pitch

LittleBigPlanet 2 will offer revolutionary gameplay mechanics and a level of customisation and creative control that has never been seen before. With the implementation of a new CREATE mode, the tools have evolved to allow users to not only make better levels, but completely new games across multiple genres.

Players can reset the controller buttons for any object and change the rules to any level through an ability called Direct Control and new multiplayer abilities advance the types of games possible for a social/competitive experience - imagine racing games, flying games, shooters, puzzle games, sports, action/adventure, and more.

The storyline

It all begins with a brand new story mode that provides a beautifully reshaped world for Sackboy to explore and play. Each story level is influenced by cultural high points in history and is visually stunning when seen through the game’s revamped graphics engine.

Our first impressions

LittleBigPlanet is one of the best games on the PS3 when it comes to having fun. It's won countless awards, including a Pocket-lint Gadget Award Best Game of the year and so we had high hopes going into to the demo of the new offering from Media Molecule, the developers behind the title.

Needless to say you aren't going to be disappointed, with the game bringing you more of the same and more new stuff. We played a handful of mini games with two other players and a single player platform level. It wasn't much, hence the quick play rather than a more in depth first look, but like Microsoft's Kinect it had us in stitches.

New to the mix is another 40 new story levels across six themes and the four player offline and online multiplayer levels we played.

But it's not just a case of new levels to get you excited, there are new gameplay elements as Sony opens up the API to give you even more options and controls. That means the ability to create full-scale games. Players can now reset the controller buttons for any object and change the rules to any level. That means creating racing games, flying games, shooters, puzzle games, sports, action/adventure to then play with your mates or share with others.

Once you've created the game you can then fill it with A.I. Sackbots that can be monitored and controlled how you want, while there is even a cinematic cut-scene maker.

We weren't able to test all the features, but a tutorial walk through at the Sony E3 press conference and a further play on the Sony stand proved that if you enjoyed the first one, you'll love the second.

We especially liked Rocket Funland. We could play that for hours.

Please note

