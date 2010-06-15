Sony Surround Sound System for the PS3 sneaks out

It didn't make it into the press conference, but Sony has launched a new addition to its PS3 on Tuesday at E3; a subwoofer, which offers an all-in-one Surround Sound System.

The new accessory, due out in autumn 2010, will cost 19,800 yen (including tax), US$199, and 199 euros when it launches in Japan, North America, Europe/PAL territories, and Asian countries/regions.

According to Sony, the Surround Sound System utilises cutting-edge technologies, including Sony's S-Force PRO Front Surround Sound that generates rich realistic surround sound over one front speaker and presumably means gamers, keen to keep things minimal, can have one less box under the television.

The Surround Sound System comes with two audio inputs − an optical audio input for connecting high-end entertainment systems including PS3, and an analogue audio input for connecting portable devices like the PSP system to enjoy listening to music in the living room.

The form factor of the system features a sleek and casual design that matches perfectly with the PS3 system, and delivers dynamic sound without the physical space required by a traditional home theatre system.

