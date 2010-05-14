  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

PSP goes budget friendly with Essentials range

|
  PSP goes budget friendly with Essentials range

Sony has announced that it will begin to release older titles under its Essentials range banner - starting with ten titles due next month. Sony will hope the move, which is similar to the PlayStation Platinum scheme, will boost sales for its much lamented handheld.

For £9.99 you'll initially be able to pick up old favourites including Daxter, Everybody's Golf, LocoRoco, Secret Agent Clank, WipEout Pulse, Patapon 2, and Buzz! Master Quiz on June 4 with another ten to follow later on in the month. If we had to choose just one from this list we'd go for LocoRoco with its freaky jelly characters.

“Releasing PSP Essentials makes sure that every PSP gamer – and younger newcomers in particular – can get their hands on the best portable gaming experiences at affordable prices,” said Sony’s European product marketing manager for hardware and platforms Isabelle Tomatis.

The move could also be another sign that Sony is gearing up for a new handheld, possibly to be launched at E3. See yesterday's rumour for more info on that.

PopularIn Games
  1. PUBG Mobile version 6 detailed: First person mode, Mini-Zone, Armoury and more
  2. Best zombie games of E3 2018: The undead are coming for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch
  3. Nintendo Switch: How to use a GameCube controller with your Switch
  4. Nintendo just released the original arcade Donkey Kong for the Switch
  5. Cyberpunk 2077 initial review: The most stunning open world RPG we've seen by far
  1. This Labo-style cardboard kit turns your Switch into an arcade cabinet
  2. Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
  3. The Last of Us 2: Joel is not dead and there are new infected classes to encounter
  4. Fortnite on Nintendo Switch info, price and everything you need to know
  5. Sony prevents Fortnite cross-play between PS4 and Switch
Comments