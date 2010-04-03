Killzone 2, GT5, Little Big Planet and more getting 3D treatment on PS3
We brought you word back in February that Sony was planning on making its PS3 games console 3D some time in the summer, and now it seems we've got word on what some of the first games will be.
According to the latest episode of Qore, Sony's downloadable PSN promotional series, games about to get the 3D makeover will be Killzone 2, Gran Turismo 5, Little Big Planet, Wipeout HD Fury, and Super Stardust HD.
At the time, John Koller, the director of hardware marketing for SCEA exclusively told Pocket-lint that "The amazing thing about the PS3's technology is that all PS3 units that exist in homes and markets will be able to play 3D stereoscopic games as well as 3D BD movies through separate firmware upgrades - something that other platforms are unable to do".
The company has said they plan to launch the games around the same time as the company launches it's 3D Bravia TVs, which rumour has it will be in June.
