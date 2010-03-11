Sony PlayStation Move motion controller confirmed

Sony has announced more details about its new Motion Controller - The Playstation Move.

The system, which will go up against the Nintendo Wii and Microsoft's Project Natal, will bring motion controller gaming to PS3 users looking for more than just the six-axis controller.

Looking like a darker more scarier Nintendo Wii controller the wand styled device will feature a big ball on the top that glows.

"It's fast, precise and active", Sony claims as the company demoed a series of new games that it plans to release in the coming months.

The technology will work based on sensors in the new controller and monitoring those movements with the company's already available webcam - the PlayStation Eye.

PlayStation Move motion controller, says Sony, delivers unmatched accuracy through its advanced motion sensors, including a three-axis gyroscope, a three-axis accelerometer, and a terrestrial magnetic field sensor, as well as a colour-changing sphere that is tracked by PlayStation Eye camera.

Furthermore, with the PlayStation Move motion controller, users will be able to provide direct input through action buttons and an analogue trigger, while receiving physical feedback from rumble functionality and visual feedback from the sphere’s ability to display a variety of different colours. Users will also be able to use the PlayStation Eye camera to capture the player’s voice or image, enabling augmented reality experiences.

Like all other Wireless Controllers for the PS3 system, it comes with a built in lithium-ion rechargeable battery as well as Bluetooth technology, enabling the controller to transfer the input information wirelessly to the PS3 system without a cable.

The Move will be offered in three variants, on its own for those that already own the PlayStation Eye camera, as a starter pack with the controller and the PlayStation Eye, and finally in a bundle pack with the console.

In a similar move to Microsoft and its Project Natal motion controller tech, that sees you become the controller, Sony has confirmed that the starter pack will cost under $100 (£60) in the US when it launches in time for Christmas.

Sony demoed a number of different games at the GDC press conference including a generic boxing game, golf game, table tennis and a fighting game as well as family focused titles.

Sony says that 36 third party developers and publishers have already signed up to support the new PlayStation Move platform with Sony themselves promising 20 games that are either dedicated to or supported with the PlayStation Move platform.

Demoes showed gamers having to use either one and sometimes two controllers similar to the Nintendo Wii remotes.

The second remote control will be referred to as the PlayStation Move sub controller.

Big brand title support looks to include Little Big Planet and Socom 4

We will keep you posted.