PS3 goes to the movies: Sony signs up all major Hollywood studios for HD films
Sony has announced that it has signed a deal with six Hollywood studios to deliver movies to your TV in HD via the PS3.
The company has signed the deal with 20th Century Fox, Walt Disney Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros. meaning it is the first to offer films from all the major movie studios direct to your TV via download.
Films already promised include Fantastic Mr Fox, Inglorious Basterds, Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, and Zombieland.
The news is likely to send widespread panic through video rental firms like BlockBuster and LoveFilm who are already struggling against services like Apple TV, Boxee and Hulu.
Sony has said the new offering will first launch in the US, although has not announced an official timeline for the roll out, but has said that it does have plans to launch in the UK, France, Germany, and Spain shortly afterwards.
The films will be delivered via the PlayStation network,
