  GTA IV expansions coming to PS3 and PC

Rockstar Games has announced that GTA: Episodes from Liberty City will soon be coming to both the Playstation 3 and the PC. Previously it was only available on the Xbox 360.

The pack is a compilation of the two downloadable episodes for the game - The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony. Both were released in 2009, in February and October respectively. They'll appear on both platforms on 30 March.

"It's been a long time coming, but we are proud to finally deliver Episodes From Liberty City for the PC and PlayStation 3. We appreciate the patience of our PlayStation 3 and PC fans worldwide, and we look forward to putting the games in your hands this March", said Rockstar Games president Sam Houser.

PC players will get 32-player multiplayer matches, too, and an advanced video editor, and both platforms will get new songs on an updated soundtrack.