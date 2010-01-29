  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

GTA IV expansions coming to PS3 and PC

|
  GTA IV expansions coming to PS3 and PC

Rockstar Games has announced that GTA: Episodes from Liberty City will soon be coming to both the Playstation 3 and the PC. Previously it was only available on the Xbox 360.

The pack is a compilation of the two downloadable episodes for the game - The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony. Both were released in 2009, in February and October respectively. They'll appear on both platforms on 30 March.

"It's been a long time coming, but we are proud to finally deliver Episodes From Liberty City for the PC and PlayStation 3. We appreciate the patience of our PlayStation 3 and PC fans worldwide, and we look forward to putting the games in your hands this March", said Rockstar Games president Sam Houser.

PC players will get 32-player multiplayer matches, too, and an advanced video editor, and both platforms will get new songs on an updated soundtrack.

PopularIn Games
  1. 8 things you need to know before playing Fortnite
  2. Pokemon Go updates with Legendary Pokemon Mew, Latios and Latias
  3. Pokemon Go rewarding players for litter picking on Earth Day
  4. What parents need to know about Fortnite
  5. What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
  1. Sony PS4 Pro review: 4K HDR gaming for PlayStation fans
  2. This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
  3. Far Cry 5 review: Politically charged and powerful return for the first-person shooter
  4. Xbox One S review: Great console and 4K Blu-ray player for the budget concious
  5. PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master

Comments