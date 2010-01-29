GTA IV expansions coming to PS3 and PC
Rockstar Games has announced that GTA: Episodes from Liberty City will soon be coming to both the Playstation 3 and the PC. Previously it was only available on the Xbox 360.
The pack is a compilation of the two downloadable episodes for the game - The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony. Both were released in 2009, in February and October respectively. They'll appear on both platforms on 30 March.
"It's been a long time coming, but we are proud to finally deliver Episodes From Liberty City for the PC and PlayStation 3. We appreciate the patience of our PlayStation 3 and PC fans worldwide, and we look forward to putting the games in your hands this March", said Rockstar Games president Sam Houser.
PC players will get 32-player multiplayer matches, too, and an advanced video editor, and both platforms will get new songs on an updated soundtrack.
- 8 things you need to know before playing Fortnite
- Pokemon Go updates with Legendary Pokemon Mew, Latios and Latias
- Pokemon Go rewarding players for litter picking on Earth Day
- What parents need to know about Fortnite
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
- Sony PS4 Pro review: 4K HDR gaming for PlayStation fans
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
- Far Cry 5 review: Politically charged and powerful return for the first-person shooter
- Xbox One S review: Great console and 4K Blu-ray player for the budget concious
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
Comments