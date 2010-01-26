  Sony acquires PlayStationArc.com

It seems as if previous reports we brought you that suggested Sony's coming-soon motion controller for the PS3 could be called the "Arc" might well have been on the right track.



While gaming site VG247 previously cited a "concrete source" speaking to the site under "strict anonymity" spilling all about the name of the device, it's now been revealed Sony has acquired a related URL.



"Playstationarc.com" has been registered by Sony Computer Entertainment Inc, adding some serious weight to the rumoured moniker.



It could well be that Sony has nabbed the site in order to stop others from doing so - as www.ps3arc.com shows - there are URL squatters that will be snapping up related sites speculatively.



Whatever it's going to be called, it will be a while before you're waving the motion controller around in your living room - Sony recently announced the new system has been delayed to now see an autumn launch.