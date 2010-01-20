  PS3 motion controller launch pushed back to autumn

It seems a spring 2010 launch was too good to be true for Sony's new motion controller as the Japanese gaming giant has issued a release stating it's working towards a launch in "fall" 2010.



The autumn launch will at least be a global one - Sony says that timescale will see the device launched in Japan, Asian regions and countries, North America and Europe/PAL territories.



As well as the controller there will obviously be new games that work with the motion-sensing peripheral that needs the Sony PlayStation Eye camera in order to function.



"We will continue to work to have a comprehensive portfolio of attractive and innovative games for the Motion Controller, not only from SCE Worldwide Studios but also from the third party developers and publishers, whom we have been working closely with", Kazuo Hirai, president and CEO, of SCE says in the release.



"We look forward to soon unveiling the exciting software line-up that further expand and define the PS3 platform as the ultimate entertainment system for the home".



Sony says "the new controller, combined together with the PlayStation Eye camera, can detect the natural and intuitive movement of the hand and reflect the precise movement within the game, delivering a whole new entertainment experience on PS3".



It's interesting to note that in the release Sony makes much of the fact that the term "Motion Controller" is what it calls "a tentative name". News in this week from insider sources suggests the controller will be called the "Arc".

The autumn launch will mean that Sony's motion controlling gaming solution will only just hit the shelves slightly ahead of Microsoft's rival "Project Natal" system which is due Q4 2010, in time for Christmas.