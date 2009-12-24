3D Blu-ray spec finalised
The Blu-ray Disc Association has announced the finalisation of the "Blu-ray 3D" specification that will see the three-dimensional content hit consumer's living rooms over the next year.
Claiming to offer "unmatched picture quality", as well as for standalone players, the specification is designed to allow the PS3 to play back Blu-ray 3D content.
The spec means every player and movie supporting it will be able to deliver full HD 1080p resolution "to each eye" and is "display agnostic", meaning that Blu-ray 3D will work with "any compatible 3D display" as well as being backwards compatible to work with 2D kit (in 2D).
"Throughout this year, movie goers have shown an overwhelming preference for 3-D when presented with the option to see a theatrical release in either 3-D or 2-D", said Victor Matsuda, chairman, BDA Global Promotions Committee.
"We believe this demand for 3-D content will carry over into the home now that we have, in Blu-ray Disc, a medium that can deliver a quality Full HD 3-D experience to the living room".
