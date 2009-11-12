PS3 update bringing Facebook integration

Some images have emerged of a forthcoming firmware update for the PS3 that introduces Facebook functionality to the games console. The integration with the world's biggest social networking site is already available on the rival Xbox 360, but not on the Nintendo Wii.

Also in the images is the option to change the colour of your gamercard, as well as a new interface for looking through photos that are stored on the console. Not quite as exciting as the Facebook integration, but may be of some interest to those who just aren't satisfied with the default gamercard colours.

It's not clear exactly when the next firmware update will be issued - right now these are just screenshots found on Sony's PlayStation website. What's clear, though, is that Sony needs integration with web services - and soon - to compete with the Xbox, which is rolling out similar features at an ever-increasing rate.