(Pocket-lint) - Philips Hue made multiple announcements at technology show IFA in Berlin, including software updates, more partnerships and a new product for PC gamers.

The company revealed the Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC, which offers the same design as the TV version but it is designed specifically for PC monitors.

-

The Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC comes in three sizes, with the first for 24 to 27-inch monitors, the second for 32 to 34-inch monitors and the third being a longer strip designed for a three-monitor setup using 24-inch to 27-inch screens.

Best PS5 games 2022: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 28 July 2022 The PS5 is finally here - these are the games you simply need to pick up for it.

Like the TV version, the Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC attaches to the back of your monitor with the included mounts, creating a halo effect when a monitor is placed near a wall. Designed to create an immersive gaming experience, the Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC will flash, dance, dim and brighten in tune with the on-screen action when used with the Philips Hue Sync App for PC.

Philips Hue also announced a partnership with Corsair, which will see users being able to use the Corsair iCue app to set scenes on Philips Hue lights in your room or gaming space and have them synchronise with your Corsair RGB gaming peripherals.

The Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC will be available in the UK from 13 September, starting at £129.99. There is also a Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC starter kit, which will go on sale at the same time and start from £169.99.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.