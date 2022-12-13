(Pocket-lint) - The Witcher 3's next-gen update is just around the corner and the full patch notes confirm that PC gamers are in for a graphical treat.

With The Witcher already promising to add support for ray tracing and 4K textures for the latest game consoles and PCs, the recently released patch notes confirm that people who play on a gaming PC will be able to enjoy a whole new graphical setting.

That graphical setting will be called Ultra+ and "significantly increases the visual fidelity of the game", according to those patch notes. CD Projekt Red goes on to say that the Ultra+ mode will affect a range of things including the number of background characters, shadow and texture quality, and more.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

On top of that, another PC-specific improvement relates to the added DLSS 3 support, although only on compatible hardware for obvious reasons.

Boost your sci-fi collection with this life-sized Darth Vader bust By Pocket-lint Promotion · 18 November 2022 This superb collectable is also really fun to build.

While that's all good stuff for PC gamers, there are still some improvements that are exclusive to consoles. Those include ray tracing mode, a new performance mode, and support for things like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback specific to the PS5. Speaking of the PS5, the release notes also name-check Activity Cards, too.

The free The Witcher: Wild Hunt next-gen update will be available to download from 14 December so we don't have all that long to wait. The game was already a looker, so we're all looking forward to getting our hands on this to put it through its paces.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.