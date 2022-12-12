PC-owning Returnal gamers will need A LOT of RAM to play it right

(Pocket-lint) - PS5 game Returnal is coming to the PC, which is obviously good news. But its requirements are bad news if your rig isn't packed to the roof with RAM.

The porting of Returnal to the PC was confirmed during The Game Awards last week but the system requirements for the roguelike have only just popped up on Steam. And while you might not need the world's best graphics card or the very fastest of CPUs to get it running, you're going to want globs of RAM to play it properly.

Starting with the basic requirements, you'll need an Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz) and 16GB of RAM paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB). But kicking things up a gear and enjoying the game properly will require a little more beef.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

While the Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz) CPU requirements and Nvidia RTX 2070 Super (8 GB) or AMD RX 6700 XT (12 GB) requirements aren't particularly notable, the amount of RAM requires is. The Steam page listing says that you're going to need 32GB of RAM to meet the game's recommended settings, which is quite a lot.

Could Returnal be the next "can it run Crysis" situation? It could well be, yeah.

Other points of note for those interested in picking up Returnal on PC include the fact that there's no PS5 crossplay, so keep that in mind if you want to enjoy the game with your buds on Sony's machine.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.